Mumbai: 3 held with drugs in multiple NCB raids

Three people were arrested following raids in separate places in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau, an official said on Sunday.

Sachin Tupe, Afsar Khan and Fahad Salim Qureshi were held allegedly with LSD blots, mephedrone, cocaine and cannabis, he said.

Advertisement

Tupe was arrested in connection with a case of a bakery in suburban Malad that was making edible items laced with narcotics, and his questioning led to 11 LSD blots being seized from Marol, the official informed.

Khan, an autorickshaw driver, was nabbed with cocaine, while the Nigerian national to whom he used to supply drugs is on the run, the official said.

Cannabis was found from the Mahim home of Quereshi, the official said, adding that all three have been charged under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)