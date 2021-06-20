Left Menu

Mumbai: 3 held with drugs in multiple NCB raids

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 21:03 IST
Mumbai: 3 held with drugs in multiple NCB raids
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were arrested following raids in separate places in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau, an official said on Sunday.

Sachin Tupe, Afsar Khan and Fahad Salim Qureshi were held allegedly with LSD blots, mephedrone, cocaine and cannabis, he said.

Tupe was arrested in connection with a case of a bakery in suburban Malad that was making edible items laced with narcotics, and his questioning led to 11 LSD blots being seized from Marol, the official informed.

Khan, an autorickshaw driver, was nabbed with cocaine, while the Nigerian national to whom he used to supply drugs is on the run, the official said.

Cannabis was found from the Mahim home of Quereshi, the official said, adding that all three have been charged under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021