Left Menu

Two youths drown in Odisha s Jajpur district

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 20-06-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 21:16 IST
Two youths drown in Odisha s Jajpur district
  • Country:
  • India

Two youths drowned as they were swept away by the strong current while taking a bath in the Brahmani river in Odisha's Jajpur district on Sunday, officials said.

Jitendra Panda and Sunil Mishra were taking the dip at the Sankarakul ghat in Bari block, an official said.

The duo, residents of Balia village, were swept away by the strong current of the river after they entered into the water, sources said.

As they did not return home, family members launched a frantic search. Locals tried to search for them in the river, but in vain.

The fire brigade personnel reached the spot and fished the bodies out of the river water after an hour-long search operation.

The Bari Police have lodged a case of unnatural death and sent the bodies for autopsy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021