Two youths drown in Odisha s Jajpur district

Two youths drowned as they were swept away by the strong current while taking a bath in the Brahmani river in Odisha's Jajpur district on Sunday, officials said.

Jitendra Panda and Sunil Mishra were taking the dip at the Sankarakul ghat in Bari block, an official said.

The duo, residents of Balia village, were swept away by the strong current of the river after they entered into the water, sources said.

As they did not return home, family members launched a frantic search. Locals tried to search for them in the river, but in vain.

The fire brigade personnel reached the spot and fished the bodies out of the river water after an hour-long search operation.

The Bari Police have lodged a case of unnatural death and sent the bodies for autopsy.

