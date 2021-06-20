Two absconders arrested in JK's Poonch

Two persons, wanted in separate criminal cases registered against them several years ago, were arrested in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Mohammad Shafiq and Sadaqat Hussain were arrested from Mendhar and Gursai areas respectively, Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Vinod Kumar said.

He said a case was registered against Shafiq in police station Mendhar in 2016, while Hussain was wanted in a separate case registered against him at Gursai police station in 2015. Both the accused had gone underground to evade their arrest, the officer said.

