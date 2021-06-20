Shahjahanpur police nabs 15 ‘burglars’
The Shahjahanpur police on Sunday arrested 15 members of an interstate gang of burglars, known to break into houses donning only underwear and vests to loot them, after a shootout.
Shahjahanpur’s Superintendent of Police S Anand said that acting on a tip-off, police surrounded the criminals on the Katra-Khairpur road, after which the criminals started firing on the police.
The police, however, managed to arrest 15 of them.
During interrogation, the gang members told police that they had committed loot in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi.
He said that ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh, two cars and illegal arms were recovered from them.
