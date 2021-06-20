Left Menu

Maha: Teen among two drown in separate incidents at same lake just hours apart

In two separate incidents that occurred at the same spot a few hours apart, a teenage boy and 20-year-old man drowned while swimming in a lake at Yeoor Hills in Thane city of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-06-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 21:55 IST
In two separate incidents that occurred at the same spot a few hours apart, a teenage boy and 20-year-old man drowned while swimming in a lake at Yeoor Hills in Thane city of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said. The incident occurred at Neel Talao lake, he said. In the first incident, 16-year-old Prasad Pawaskar had gone to the lake with his five friends, all from Rabodi, when he drowned around 2.30 pm, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

''The boy jumped into the lake, but was injured after hitting a rock. Other boys with him tried to rescue him, but he fell into the water during the attempt and drowned,'' he said.

One of the friends of the victim, who was also about to drown, was rescued, he said. A few hours later, a man, identified as Juber Sayyed, also drowned in the lake while swimming, Kadam said.

As his body could not be found, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was roped in to trace it. An underwater camera was used in the operation and the body was traced around 6.30 pm, the official added. PTI COR NP NP

