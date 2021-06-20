Left Menu

COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended till June 28

Goa government has extended the state-level COVID curfew by another seven days till next June 28, with additional relaxations.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 20-06-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 22:20 IST
Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant (Pile Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa government has extended the state-level COVID curfew by another seven days till next June 28, with additional relaxations. "State Level Curfew will be extended till 7 am, 28 June 2021. Shops in Shoping malls, except cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones allowed to be open between 7 am to 3 pm. Fish market may also open," tweeted Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant.

This is the fourth time the curfew has been extended since it was imposed on May 9 in view of rising COVID-19 cases. As per the order issued by the state government, shops (including in Municipal/Panchayat markets/Shopping malls) are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 3 pm (home delivery of all these items, except liquor, will be allowed anytime) in the state.

Banks, insurance, customs clearance, ATMs, microfinance institutions, along with all medical and health services/institutions (including AYUSH and Veterinary Hospitals, and laboratories) also allowed to function in the state. The state government further allowed homes for children/Divyangs/senior citizens/destitute/women/widows, to function. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

