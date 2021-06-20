Attempts made to communalise gym trainer's murder: Speakers at Nuh convention

A public convention was held here on Sunday, stressing that attempts are being made by some people to communalise the killing of a 27-year-old gym trainer by a group of men last month.

The speakers, including CPM leader Subhashini Ali, batted for communal harmony, peace, brotherhood and justice at the event held at Gandhi Park here.

Called the ''Convention of Unity'', it was organised by the Nagarik Manch, Mewat.

Ali said some sectarian forces are engaged in dividing society.

They are not shying away from coming out in support of even those guilty of killing an innocent man, she said while alleging their agenda is to spread hatred by communalising things.

Gym trainer Asif Khan was killed in an attack by nearly 15 people, who had allegedly intercepted his car and assaulted him in Nuh district last month.

The speakers at the event alleged that a ''mahapanchayat'' was organised here last month by some right-wing elements and speeches were made by some participants for the release of those arrested in the case.

Hate speeches against a particular community were openly given and efforts have been made to save the culprits by blaming the deceased and justifying his ruthless murder, they alleged.

They also said attempts were being made to attack Mewat's shared culture, heritage and communal harmony in a planned manner.

''Those who have lived with each other for centuries, stood together in each other's joys and sorrows, made sacrifices for the country together, today they are being pitted against each other by spreading the poison of hatred among them,” Ali said.

The convention demanded that all killers involved in the incident should be arrested and action be taken against those who made hate speeches at the ''mahapanchayat''.

Gym trainer Asif Khan and his two cousins were returning from Sohna when the incident occurred on May 16. Thirteen people have been arrested in this case so far, police had earlier said. Police had earlier formed a Special Investigation Team headed by a DSP-rank officer to arrest the accused. The car in which Khan and his cousins were travelling was intercepted near a plywood factory in Atta village in Nuh by the accused. They attacked Khan with sticks and some other weapons and later fled, police had then said. Police had maintained that the incident was a fallout of old enmity.

