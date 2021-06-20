Left Menu

2 arrested for raping minor in Jammu: Police

Manzoor Hussain and Aasif, both residents of Narwal bala, were arrested following a complaint lodged by the father of the victim on Friday, a police spokesperson said. Mohd Rafiq, a resident of Bhudan village of Reasi, was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-06-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 22:34 IST
2 arrested for raping minor in Jammu: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl here, police said. Manzoor Hussain and Aasif, both residents of Narwal bala, were arrested following a complaint lodged by the father of the victim on Friday, a police spokesperson said. In his complaint, the victim's father alleged that his daughter was raped by some unknown person following which a case under relevant sections of the law, including 363 (Kidnapping) and 376-D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and 5/6 of prevention of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act, the spokesperson said.

A special team was constituted and the accused were arrested, the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a suspected drug peddler was arrested along with 22.5 kilograms of poppy straw from the posh Gandhi Nagar area of the city. Mohd Rafiq, a resident of Bhudan village of Reasi, was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021