2 arrested for raping minor in Jammu: Police

Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl here, police said. Manzoor Hussain and Aasif, both residents of Narwal bala, were arrested following a complaint lodged by the father of the victim on Friday, a police spokesperson said. In his complaint, the victim's father alleged that his daughter was raped by some unknown person following which a case under relevant sections of the law, including 363 (Kidnapping) and 376-D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and 5/6 of prevention of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act, the spokesperson said.

A special team was constituted and the accused were arrested, the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a suspected drug peddler was arrested along with 22.5 kilograms of poppy straw from the posh Gandhi Nagar area of the city. Mohd Rafiq, a resident of Bhudan village of Reasi, was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesperson said.

