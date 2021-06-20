Delhi police books 'drug lord' Sharafat Sheikh under PIT NDPS Act

Left Menu

Delhi Police has booked alleged drug lord Sharafat Sheikh alias Md Ayub under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, 1988, a law under which preventive detention for a period of one year without bail is possible.

Alleged drug lord Sharafat Sheikh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has booked alleged drug lord Sharafat Sheikh alias Md Ayub under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, 1988, a law under which preventive detention for a period of one year without bail is possible. As per an official statement of Delhi Police, this is the first successful PITNDPS Act proposal of police found fit by screening committee headed by NCB chief and further approved by Central Advisory Board of three Judges of Delhi High Court.

"Sharafat Sheikh alias Md Ayub is previously involved in 36 cases including five cases of NDPS Act and his criminal history goes back to 1986. Illicit drug trafficking activities clandestinely organised by him were needed to be curbed immediately, therefore, the provisions of the PITNDPS Act, 1988 were invoked, which provides for preventive detention for one year," the police statement said. Accused Sharaf Sheikh is presently lodged in Tihar Jail in a case under NDPS Act. As per Delhi police, he is a habitual offender of NDPS Act, 1985 and is involved in the illicit trafficking of drugs for the last many years. (ANI)

