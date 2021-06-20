Left Menu

Calcutta HC grants bail to Debjani Mukherjee in Saradha chit fund scam

The Calcutta High Court has granted bail to Debjani Mukherjee, a co-accused in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-06-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 23:08 IST
Calcutta HC grants bail to Debjani Mukherjee in Saradha chit fund scam
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has granted bail to Debjani Mukherjee, a co-accused in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee granted bail to Mukherjee on furnishing a bond of Rs 2 lakh.

Mukherjee was the director of the Saradha group of companies. Multiple cases related to the ponzi scheme have been pending against her. Many of such cases are registered in Jharkhand and Odisha and she has not been granted any relief there. Mukherjee is currently lodged in Alipore Women's Correctional Home. The Saradha group allegedly cheated thousands of depositors, promising abnormally high returns on investments in its illegal schemes.

The Centre has undertaken a multi-agency probe into the alleged financial scam and political scandal, including through the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Prominent personalities, including politicians, have been accused of involvement in the scam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021