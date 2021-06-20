Le Pen's party comes top in Provence in regional election
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-06-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 23:30 IST
- Country:
- France
The party of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen came top in the first round of regional elections in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region around Marseille, beating the incumbent centre-right into second place, according to an exit poll.
The Rassemblement National's Thierry Mariani garnered 33% of the vote, the exit poll showed, just ahead of the 30% won by the centre-right's Renaud Muselier, who had struck an alliance with President Emmanuel Macron's party.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marine Le Pen
- Marseille
- Emmanuel Macron
- Thierry Mariani
- French
Advertisement