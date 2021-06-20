Left Menu

Blaze at commercial godown in Mumbai; none hurt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 23:32 IST
A fire broke out at a commercial godown located in Chikuwadi locality in suburban Malad on Sunday night, a Fire Brigade official said, adding nobody was injured.

The compound in which the godown is located houses some plastic material manufacturing units, he said, adding it was level-1 (minor) fire.

Five fire engines and four water tankers were rushed to the spot, he said. Some workers used to live inside the affected compound, according to the official.

Fire fighting operation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

