Blaze at commercial godown in Mumbai; none hurt

A fire broke out at a commercial godown located in Chikuwadi locality in suburban Malad on Sunday night, a Fire Brigade official said, adding nobody was injured.

The compound in which the godown is located houses some plastic material manufacturing units, he said, adding it was level-1 (minor) fire.

Five fire engines and four water tankers were rushed to the spot, he said. Some workers used to live inside the affected compound, according to the official.

Fire fighting operation is underway, the official added.

