COVID Vaccination Maha Abhiyan: Indore set to vaccinate around 3 lakh people on Monday

On the occasion of 'International Day of Yoga', Indore is all set to vaccinate around three lakh people as part of 'Vaccination Maha Abhiyan' at 1,050 booths of 500 centres on Monday. To meet the target, state cabinet minister Tulsi Silavat and MP Shankar Lalwani on Saturday chaired a meeting and appealed to public representatives, social organisations, religious heads, business organisations, industrialists, company heads and all political parties for cooperation in the vaccination drive.

"Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has said that vaccination is the panacea for the COVID pandemic. He has given every district of the state a target. Indore is the largest city of the state. I appeal to all mothers, sisters, brothers, youth, sons, daughters, and students to get themselves vaccinated. Also, get their families, colonies, and villages vaccinated along with themselves. Because the vaccine is the only treatment of this infection. If anyone can make this Maha Abhiyan successful, it is you all- the residents of Indore," the Minister said. Dr BS Setya, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), told ANI that 'Vaccination Maha Abhiyan' will continue from June 21 to June 30, except for Tuesday. There will be routine vaccination on Tuesdays.

"For tomorrow's vaccination drive, we have arranged around 500 centres with 1,050 sites. We have a target to vaccinate around 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh people. Then, the target will be 1 lakh each day from Wednesday onwards. People can come at the centres and do on the spot registration. They can also do registration a day before in case of crowd," the CMHO said. "We will have operators who can register on mobile if people will find long queues. All 18+ people can come and get vaccinated. Those who have taken first dose of Covishield, and it has been 84 days since then, can also take jabs tomorrow," he added.

He also said that they have over three lakh of vaccine stock. Most of which is Covishield. He further said that they have hired nurses and staff from nursing homes, hospitals, and medical colleges too. they have 50-60 vaccinators in reserve. Dr Setya also gave the slogan: 'Ham sab ne thana hai, COVID tika lagwana hai.' (ANI)

