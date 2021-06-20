Left Menu

Lakshadweep admn clarifies no proposal for shifting HC jurisdiction from Kerala to Karnataka

The reports about the Lakshadweep administration shifting its legal jurisdiction from Kerala High Court to Karnataka High Court is baseless and is devoid of truth, said S Asker Ali, Secretary IPR and District Collector of Lakshadweep.

ANI | Lakshadweep | Updated: 20-06-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 23:45 IST
Lakshadweep admn clarifies no proposal for shifting HC jurisdiction from Kerala to Karnataka
Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The reports about the Lakshadweep administration shifting its legal jurisdiction from Kerala High Court to Karnataka High Court is baseless and is devoid of truth, said S Asker Ali, Secretary IPR and District Collector of Lakshadweep. "There is no proposal of the Lakshadweep Administration to shift its legal jurisdiction from the High Court of Kerala to the High Court of Karnataka. The news about shifting of the jurisdiction of the high court from Kerala to Karnataka is baseless and is devoid of truth," Ali said in a statement.

The clarification came after some media reports claimed the Lakshadweep administration has mooted a proposal to shift its legal jurisdiction from Kerala High Court to Karnataka High Court in face of widespread protests from islands' people over some of its policies. Over the last month, several leaders have called for a new administrator in the Lakshadweep islands over the reforms announced by Praful Patel, which have been described as anti-people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021