Lakshadweep admn clarifies no proposal for shifting HC jurisdiction from Kerala to Karnataka

The reports about the Lakshadweep administration shifting its legal jurisdiction from Kerala High Court to Karnataka High Court is baseless and is devoid of truth, said S Asker Ali, Secretary IPR and District Collector of Lakshadweep. "There is no proposal of the Lakshadweep Administration to shift its legal jurisdiction from the High Court of Kerala to the High Court of Karnataka. The news about shifting of the jurisdiction of the high court from Kerala to Karnataka is baseless and is devoid of truth," Ali said in a statement.

The clarification came after some media reports claimed the Lakshadweep administration has mooted a proposal to shift its legal jurisdiction from Kerala High Court to Karnataka High Court in face of widespread protests from islands' people over some of its policies. Over the last month, several leaders have called for a new administrator in the Lakshadweep islands over the reforms announced by Praful Patel, which have been described as anti-people. (ANI)

