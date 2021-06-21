Saudi-led coalition destroys drone fired by Yemen's Houthis, state TV

The Saudi-Led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday it had destroyed a drone launched by Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported.

On Saturday, Saudi air defences had intercepted 17 armed drones the coalition said were launched by Houthis towards the kingdom.

