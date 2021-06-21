Left Menu

Four Nandu gang members held after shootout in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 11:27 IST
Four members of the infamous Nandu gang were arrested following a shootout in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan, police said on Monday. Three of the four accused suffered bullet injuries during the shootout, they said.

The gang members were planning to kill a businessman in Najafgarh area, a senior police officer said, adding that further details are awaited.

