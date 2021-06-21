Left Menu

UP: Village head, brother booked for threatening female health worker

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-06-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 11:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Sikri village head Rajender and his brother Ranu have been booked for allegedly threatening and disrupting the official work of a woman health worker here, police said on Monday.

On the basis of a complaint filed by health worker Rachna Sharma, a case was registered against the accused on Sunday under IPC sections 189, 353, 427 and 506, Station House Officer Deepak Chaturvedi said, adding that police is investigating the matter.

According to the FIR, Sharma alleged that Rajender and Ranu kicked her chair due to which she fell and also threatened her with dire consequences if she did not work as per their wishes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

