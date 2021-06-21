Int'l Yoga Day celebrations at Southern Naval Command

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) of the Indian Navy on Monday celebrated International Yoga Day with all units under its command spread across different states participating in various Yoga related activities.

Naval personnel including Defence Security Corps (DSC), the Military Engineer Services (MES), Defence Civilian Employees and their family members enthusiastically participated in the seventh International Day of Yoga on the theme 'Be with Yoga - Be At Home', a Defence release said here.

''Various ships under the Southern Naval Command on missions deployed at high seas across Indian Ocean region and beyond, in the true spirit of ''International Yoga Day'' participated in the Yoga sessions'', it said.

Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief (FOC-in-C), SNC and Mrs Sapana Chawla joined families of Southern Naval Command in a virtual Yoga session.

The Vice Admiral encouraged SNC Parivar to practise yoga regularly and to make yoga a way of life, the release said.

Simple and easy-to-do asanas were demonstrated on a digital platform and replicated by the participants in accordance with the guidelines on the ''Namaste Yoga App'' and by the ''Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga'' at their respective residences.

The session included standing and sitting yoga postures, pranayam and breathing techniques.

It was followed by meditation techniques, based on the common Yoga protocols released by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

Special yoga related quizzes, posters, essay competitions and lectures by experts for adopting yoga as a way of life were also organised as part of the celebrations.

Towards spreading awareness of daily yoga practice, banners with the theme ''Be with Yoga Be at Home'' were displayed at prominent locations along with distribution of yoga mats with International Day of Yoga logos to encourage more personnel to take it up, the release added.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI

