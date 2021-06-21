Left Menu

MP: Man accused of abducting teen hangs self after fleeing custody

A 20-year-old kidnapping-accused who fled from police custody on Saturday night allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradeshs Datia district, an official said on Monday.The man, charged with kidnapping a girl, was found hanging from a tree on Tigra-Keolari road on Monday morning, Bhander police station in charge Vijay Lodhi said.He had fled while being taken to the district hospital for a mandatory medical examination on Saturday night.

PTI | Datia | Updated: 21-06-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 14:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old kidnapping-accused who fled from police custody on Saturday night allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, an official said on Monday.

The man, charged with kidnapping a girl, was found hanging from a tree on Tigra-Keolari road on Monday morning, Bhander police station in charge Vijay Lodhi said.

''He had fled while being taken to the district hospital for a mandatory medical examination on Saturday night. He was arrested from Pandokhar on Friday for kidnapping a 17-year-old girl on the night of June 15. After he fled from custody, two policemen were placed under suspension,'' the official informed.

