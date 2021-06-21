MP: Man accused of abducting teen hangs self after fleeing custody

A 20-year-old kidnapping-accused who fled from police custody on Saturday night allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, an official said on Monday.

The man, charged with kidnapping a girl, was found hanging from a tree on Tigra-Keolari road on Monday morning, Bhander police station in charge Vijay Lodhi said.

Advertisement

''He had fled while being taken to the district hospital for a mandatory medical examination on Saturday night. He was arrested from Pandokhar on Friday for kidnapping a 17-year-old girl on the night of June 15. After he fled from custody, two policemen were placed under suspension,'' the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)