Israeli foreign minister to make first visit to UAE

Israels new foreign minister will head to the United Arab Emirates next week for the first-ever visit by a top Israeli diplomat to the Gulf country. Foreign Minister Yair Lapids visit comes after the two countries normalised relations last year in an agreement brokered by the Trump administration.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-06-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 14:29 IST
Israel's new foreign minister will head to the United Arab Emirates next week for the first-ever visit by a top Israeli diplomat to the Gulf country. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's visit comes after the two countries normalised relations last year in an agreement brokered by the Trump administration. The new governments in both Israel and the United States have said they hope to reach similar accords with other Arab states. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Monday that Lapid will visit the UAE June 29-30, and will inaugurate an Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi and a consulate in Dubai.

