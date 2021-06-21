Left Menu

NCP event in Pune: 6 held for COVID-19 norm violations

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 14:31 IST
NCP event in Pune: 6 held for COVID-19 norm violations
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The NCP's Pune city unit chief and five others were arrested on Monday for alleged COVID-19 norm violations during a party office inauguration event here on Saturday, police said.

Prashant Jagtap, NCP Pune city chief, and five functionaries were arrested under IPC, Disaster Management Act and other provisions and then let out on bail, said a Shivajinagar police station official.

During Saturday's inauguration of an NCP office, which was attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, nearly 500 people turned despite organisers seeking police permission claiming the attendance limit would be 100 to 150, the official said. Moreover, most of those who took part in the event did not wear masks nor did they maintain social distancing, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

 Romania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021