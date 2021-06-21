Mumbai: Cops solve 2 murders in Dahisar in 24 hours

Two murders that took place in Mumbai's northern suburb of Dahisar over a 24-hour period have been solved with the arrest of two people, police said on Monday.

In the early hours of Sunday, a man identified as Dilip Nanalal Vyas was bludgeoned to death in Rawalpada area after an argument over him dashing into a woman on a pavement, an official said.

''The accused in that case has been arrested. In the second case, Mangesh Naik slit the throat of his uncle Vinayak Gaikwad over a domestic dispute on Sunday night in Kaitkipada area. He was held a few hours later,'' the official added.

