Left Menu

Mumbai: Cops solve 2 murders in Dahisar in 24 hours

Two murders that took place in Mumbais northern suburb of Dahisar over a 24-hour period have been solved with the arrest of two people, police said on Monday.In the early hours of Sunday, a man identified as Dilip Nanalal Vyas was bludgeoned to death in Rawalpada area after an argument over him dashing into a woman on a pavement, an official said.The accused in that case has been arrested.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 14:50 IST
Mumbai: Cops solve 2 murders in Dahisar in 24 hours
  • Country:
  • India

Two murders that took place in Mumbai's northern suburb of Dahisar over a 24-hour period have been solved with the arrest of two people, police said on Monday.

In the early hours of Sunday, a man identified as Dilip Nanalal Vyas was bludgeoned to death in Rawalpada area after an argument over him dashing into a woman on a pavement, an official said.

''The accused in that case has been arrested. In the second case, Mangesh Naik slit the throat of his uncle Vinayak Gaikwad over a domestic dispute on Sunday night in Kaitkipada area. He was held a few hours later,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

 Romania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021