Left Menu

Russian research assistant arrested for spying in Germany

Reasons have included allegations of Russian involvement in the 2015 hacking of the German parliament, a 2019 incident in which a Russian is accused of killing a Georgian man in downtown Berlin on Moscows orders, and the poisoning last year of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:22 IST
Russian research assistant arrested for spying in Germany
  • Country:
  • Germany

A Russian man who worked at a German university has been arrested on suspicion of espionage for allegedly passing information to Russian intelligence, German prosecutors said Monday.

The suspect, identified only as Ilnur N., was arrested on Friday, and his home and workplace were searched. Federal prosecutors said he worked as a research assistant for a science and technology professorship at a German university. They didn't identify the university or specify where in the country he was arrested.

The man is accused of meeting at least three times with a member of a Russian intelligence service, which prosecutors didn't identify, between October of last year and this month. In two of those meetings, he is alleged to have handed over information on the university in exchange for an unspecified amount of cash.

A judge on Saturday ordered the man kept in custody pending a possible indictment.

Relations between Berlin and Moscow have been tense over recent years. Reasons have included allegations of Russian involvement in the 2015 hacking of the German parliament, a 2019 incident in which a Russian is accused of killing a Georgian man in downtown Berlin on Moscow's orders, and the poisoning last year of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalny was flown to Berlin for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

 Romania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021