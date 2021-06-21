Left Menu

SAI invites applications for TOPS CEO post

The TOPS CEO is expected to administer, supervise and monitor the implementation of the sports ministrys flagship programmes including, the Khelo India scheme and also provide assistance to National Sports Federations NSF scheme for 14 priority disciplines. The next TOPS CEO is expected to monitor and supervise the elite Indian athletes preparation for 2024 Paris Olympics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 16:07 IST
SAI invites applications for TOPS CEO post
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited applications for the position of CEO for its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) after incumbent Commander Rajesh Rajagopalan expressed his unwillingness to continue beyond the upcoming Tokyo Games.

Rajagopalan joined as TOPS CEO in 2018.

According to sources, Rajagopalan's tenure ends with the Tokyo Olympics but was due for an extension, which he refused on personal grounds. As per an advertisement posted on SAI's website, the position is contractual initially for a period of three years but extendable upto five years. The TOPS CEO is expected to administer, supervise and monitor the implementation of the sports ministry's flagship programmes including, the Khelo India scheme and also provide assistance to National Sports Federations (NSF) scheme for 14 priority disciplines. The CEO is also expected to assist the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC). The next TOPS CEO is expected to monitor and supervise the elite Indian athletes' preparation for 2024 Paris Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021