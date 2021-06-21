UP: Prisoner found dead in Muzaffarnagar district jail
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-06-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 16:23 IST
- Country:
- India
An undertrial prisoner lodged in the district jail here was found hanging in his barracks on Monday, police said.
Shahid, who was arrested last year in a case, is suspected to have died by suicide early morning, Jailor Kamlesh Singh told PTI.
Advertisement
The jailor said the body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jailor Kamlesh Singh
Advertisement