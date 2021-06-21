UP: Prisoner found dead in Muzaffarnagar district jail

An undertrial prisoner lodged in the district jail here was found hanging in his barracks on Monday, police said.

Shahid, who was arrested last year in a case, is suspected to have died by suicide early morning, Jailor Kamlesh Singh told PTI.

The jailor said the body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is on.

