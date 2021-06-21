Left Menu

Amit Shah meets Gujarat CM Rupani, Deputy CM, senior officials

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and senior officers in his parliamentary constituency Gandhinagar on Monday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 21-06-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 16:27 IST
Visual of the meeting chaired by Union Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and senior officers in his parliamentary constituency Gandhinagar on Monday. After this meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah met Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar today. Shah tweeted, "Met the governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat Ji at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar."

Earlier in the day, as the centralised free vaccination policy began under which the Government of India will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all citizens above 18 years of age, the Union Home Minister said that the Centre has made all arrangements to speed up the vaccination process in July and August. Stating that it is important to receive both doses of vaccine, Shah had urged all the citizens to come forward to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the disease.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to the COVID care centre at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Centre in Ahmedabad today, Shah said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new chapter is starting from today in the battle against COVID-19, across the country. The PM had made an important decision that from June 21 people who are 18 years of age and above will be vaccinated free of cost by the Central Government and the process of vaccination will be sped up." Today, Union Home Minister inspected COVID vaccination centres in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. "Appropriate arrangements have been made by the State Government at all the centres under COVID protocol. I urge everyone to get vaccinated. The PM Modi led government is committed to provide free vaccinations to all citizens of the country", tweeted Shah in Gujarati.

Today morning, Shah visited Shri Vardayini Mata Mandir of Rupal village, Gandhinagar and prayed for the prosperity of the country. He tweeted in Hindi, "Offering prayers at well-known Shri Vardayini Mata Mandir of Rupal village, Gandhinagar and prayed for the prosperity of the country and the welfare of the countrymen." Also, the Union Minister inaugurated Vaishnodevi and Khodiyar Container flyover as well as Pansar Railway Over Bridge in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. "This will facilitate transportation which will benefit the public. I commend the efforts of the Gujarat Government under the leadership of Modiji to complete the development works on time even during the corona period," Amit Shah tweeted. (ANI)

