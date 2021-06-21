Left Menu

Qatar receives new Saudi ambassador as the two mend ties

Qatar's foreign minister on Monday received Saudi Arabia's new ambassador to Doha, the first to be reinstated by Arab states that had agreed to end a row with Qatar earlier this year, state news agency QNA said. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain had agreed in January to end the boycott imposed in mid-2017 and restore political, trade and travel ties with Doha.

Qatar's foreign minister on Monday received Saudi Arabia's new ambassador to Doha, the first to be reinstated by Arab states that had agreed to end a row with Qatar earlier this year, state news agency QNA said.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain had agreed in January to end the boycott imposed in mid-2017 and restore political, trade and travel ties with Doha. Riyadh has taken the lead among the four in re-establishing relations. (Writing by Ghaida Ghantous, editing by Louise Heavens)

