Five killed in car-lorry collision in Kerala; police probes mystery behind accident

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-06-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 16:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mystery shrouds a car accident in which five people were killed near Ramanattukara in Kerala in the early hours of Monday with police detaining a few people who allegedly followed them in other vehicles.

Five men were killed on the spot after the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a fully- loaded lorry on the Kozhikode-Palakkad highway.

The Bolero car that hit the cement-laden lorry at a sharp curve was completely damaged in the impact of the collision, Feroke police said.

Police identified the deceased as Nazer, Subair, Muhammed Zahir, Asainar and Thahir, all hailing from Cherpulassery in Palakkad district.

The deceased were said to be returning from Calicut International airport in nearby Karipur.

Launching an investigation, police have taken into custody a few people who allegedly followed the ill-fated Bolero car in other vehicles.

After analysing the CCTV footage, police said one of the vehicles have also been seized and investigation is on to trace one more vehicle.

Police suspect that the detained people had a connection with those who were killed in the accident.

The detainees are being questioned by a joint police team probing the case at Feroke police station, police said.

According to police, there were around 15 people in three vehicles including the one that met with the accident.

Police are investigating the purpose of their travel from Cherpulassery to Calicut Airport in three vehicles at night during the time of the weekend lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Police said the investigation team is probing whether they had any link with the gold smuggling mafia.

According to the lorry driver, the car collided with the lorry at excessive speed.

Police sources said the accident occured at around 4- 45 AM at Pulinjode in nearby Ramanattukara and all the five men died on the spot.

Broken liquor bottles were found on the spot and forensic experts have examined the accident site, they said.

Local residents along with police and Fire and Rescue personnel took out the bodies from the wrecked car and shifted them to Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

