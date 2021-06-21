Rajasthan ACB arrests official for taking bribe

The chairman of Mandalgarh Nagar Palika in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4.2 lakh, officials said on Monday.

The accused chairman Sanjay Dangi had demanded 23 per cent commission - Rs 4.5 lakh - to clear pending bills related to various developmental works, ACB Director General, B L Soni said here.

A complaint was registered in this regard and after verification, a team led by Additional Superintendent of Police, ACB Bhilwara, Brijraj Singh laid a trap and caught the accused while taking Rs 4.2 lakh.

At the time of the verification, Dangi had already taken Rs 30,000.

He was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said.

