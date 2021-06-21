Left Menu

Awareness sessions, asanas, techniques mark Yoga Day

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-06-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 16:58 IST
The COVID-19 pandemic did not appear to deter yoga enthusiasts here from spreading their mats and stretching their limbs to perform various asanas (postures) to mark the 7thInternational Day of Yoga on Monday.

Several organisations, observing the day, adhered to COVID protocols while others performed yogasanas from the comfort of their homes.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the DMK had introduced yoga as a curriculum in the Chennai Corporation schools and for pregnant women longago.

Today, we are observing the 7th International Day of Yoga. But, about 13 years ago, I introduced yoga in the Chennai Corporation schools during my tenure as the city Mayor, he said in his message.

Yoga was introduced for pregnant women then, the Minister added.

The faculty and PG scholars of the National Institute of Siddha (NIS), Tambaram, near here, led by its director Prof Dr R Meenakumari observed the day by performing asanas.

Doctors and yoga experts, attending on the COVID-19 patients at the institute, held a session to impart pranayama (breath control techniques) and yogasanas.

BJP national general secretary & in-charge of Tamil Nadu C T Ravi and party's State president L Murugan displayed their skills in yoga.

Yoga can bring inner peace that calms our senses and declutters our minds, said Chennai Liver Foundation (CLF).

In its message, the non-profit organisation, promoting awareness on liver health by supporting research and educational activities, said, It is essential to make yoga a habit. This International Yoga Day, let us raise awareness on the significance of yoga.'' The Dakshin Yoga Kendra, a training centre under the Union Ayush Ministry,conducted a free yoga awareness workshop in four online sessions in which over 4,000 people, including NCC cadets of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, participated under the guidance of Commodore Malay K Kukreti, DDG, NCC Directorate.

Various yoga asanas were taught tothe participants who were given a certificate of appreciation, general secretary of Dakshin Yoga Kendra Lieutenant Colonel N Thiagarajan (rtd) said.

The Chennai Naval Station organised a yoga session at INS Adyar Parade Ground in which sailors and MES (Military Engineer Service) personnel participated.

The Madras Regimental Centre, located at Wellington in Nilgiris,celebrated theday at the historic Shrinagesh Barracks. A total of 750 recruits, soldiers and family members of The Madras Regimental Centre performed various asanas, kriyas and pranayama.

A qualified yoga instructor explained the benefits of yoga exercises to prevent life-style diseases like obesity, high cholesterol and stress.

The theme of this year's Yoga Day is ''Be With Yoga, Be AtHome'' inview of the pandemic situation, a press release said.

Highlighting the importance of yoga in the army, Commandant of The Madras Regimental Centre Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh said yoga is a vital part of physical fitness regimen of a soldier and regular practicing of yoga helps live a healthy and peaceful life.

Various activities were conducted under the aegis of Dakshin Bharat Area of the army on the occasion.

