Man held for raping 3-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh

The 45-year-old accused took the girl to his house on Friday and allegedly raped her, Kota police station head officer Sanip Ratre said.When the girls grandmother did not find her at home, she went out in search of her.She asked the accused about the child, but he did not open the door, the official said.According to the official, when the woman peeped through a hole in the door of his house, she saw the accused sexually assaulting the girl.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-06-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 17:10 IST
Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, an official said on Monday. The 45-year-old accused took the girl to his house on Friday and allegedly raped her, Kota police station head officer Sanip Ratre said.

When the girl's grandmother did not find her at home, she went out in search of her.

She asked the accused about the child, but he did not open the door, the official said.

According to the official, when the woman peeped through a hole in the door of his house, she saw the accused sexually assaulting the girl. The woman immediately alerted her son and daughter-in-law about the incident, he said, adding that they lodged a police complaint on Saturday.

The accused was arrested on Sunday and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

