Good number of foreign militants present in Kashmir: J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Monday said a ''good number'' of foreign militants are present in the valley, but they are ''lying low'' and ''keeping a distance''.

Addressing a press conference at the Polie Control Room (PCR) here, he said only two foreign militants have been killed in Kashmir this year in two encounters.

''Both were killed in Sopore (in north Kashmir's Baramulla district), including one on Monday. Both were from the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), which clearly indicates that foreign terrorists are present here. They are lying low and keeping a distance. We have their details, according to which our operations are launched,'' the DGP said.

One of the most wanted militants, Mudasir Pandit, and a Pakistani ultra were among the three militants killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Sopore, police said on Monday.

The DGP said a strict check on infiltration and the understanding on the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan have had a positive impact on the situation in the valley.

''Infiltration has been strictly kept under check this year. The understanding at a high level on the ceasefire pact between the Indian and Pakistani armies has had a positive impact and we welcome that. But it would be wrong to claim that there are no foreign terrorists. They are here in good numbers and our operations will target them in the coming days,'' he said.

Asked whether there was any active militant in Srinagar, the DGP said there was ''no big presence'' of ultras in the city.

''We have a couple of people who are moving around the city outskirts and also going to the neighbouring districts. We have been tracking their movements.

''It is a fact that one or two incidents have taken place in Srinagar city. That is possible in the kind of scenario that we have in big cities where a lot of movement takes place. We cannot filter every movement, but I assure you that in the near future, we will launch some more good operations in Srinagar city,'' he said.

On a question about the annual Amarnath Yatra, Singh said the security forces have put the basic security apparatus in place and are prepared, but the decision on the pilgrimage has to be taken by the Amarnath Shrine Board.

The Jammu and Kashmir police chief also informed that the culprits behind the killing of an off-duty policeman in the Eidgah area of the city last week were identified.

''They will be brought to justice very soon,'' he said.

