Illegitimate BJP govt holds power in Karnataka, says Congress's Surjewala

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday hit out at chief minister BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government, terming it "illegitimate" and accusing it of plundering the state's resources.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-06-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 17:33 IST
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday hit out at chief minister BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government, terming it "illegitimate" and accusing it of plundering the state's resources. In a statement, AICC General Secretary, in-charge of Karnataka, Surjewala said, "An illegitimate BJP government holds power in Karnataka today. People didn't give BJP the majority. BJP usurped power through the machinations of defections and with a single goal of plundering the resources of the progressive State of Karnataka."

"The buzzwords of Chief Minister Yediyurappa led government are--Corruption and Maladministration. Resultantly, be it Bangalore the 'Intellectual Capital of India' or rest of the State, chaos prevails with no sense of governance and a spate of allegation depicting the pitiable state of affairs under BJP. The endangering of people's lives and criminal mismanagement of Corona pandemic is a witness of this malady", the Congress leader said. Surjewala also warned Congress leaders against issuing statements on the chief ministerial face of the party in the 2023 Assembly elections.

"It is our faith that people's welfare and State's progress should be our sole objective as the BJP government crumbles under its own weight. I have noted with concern that certain individuals in the Congress Party have recently become prone to issuing statements about leadership in the State or leadership post Congress Government formation. I take this opportunity to forewarn them to avoid such comments completely. Central Congress leadership and MLAs will decide the issue at an appropriate time", Surjewala said. The official spokesperson of the Indian National Congress further said that Congress leaders will continue to fight the battle unitedly in the people's interest. "Like 'Arjuna' in Mahabharata, this should be our only goal", he said.

Surjewala said that people of the State are again looking towards the Congress Party as the only credible alternative with a proven track record of governance and public welfare schemes reaching across the spectrum. "Recent Municipal Assembly-Parliament elections are a witness to this yearning for change in favour of Congress", he said.

The AICC leader said that the responsibility of the Congress Party is, thus, even more to put the State back as the driver of India's agriculture, economy and as a hub of technology and innovation. "The entire Congress leadership in the State will leave no stone unturned in putting Karnataka as a frontline State in these areas and as an example to be emulated by rest of the country", Surjewala said. On June 18, amid speculation of resentment among BJP MLAs in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had denied any political rebellion and said that all issues will be discussed to clear the confusion amongst members.

While addressing media personnel on Friday, Yediyurappa said, "There is no confusion. Only one or two people spoke something to the media and that is being highlighted. They are doing it from the beginning. Incharge Arun Singh has not even met them, there is no confusion. No Cabinet member is worried." (ANI)

