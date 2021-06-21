Left Menu

Tanzanian carrying heroin held at Hyderabad airport

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-06-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 17:40 IST
Tanzanian carrying heroin held at Hyderabad airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Three kg of heroin worth Rs 19.5 crore was seized from a Tanzanian national at the airport here on Monday, said the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The narcotic substance was concealed in his trolley bag and he was arrested, said a DRI press release.

The substance tested positive for heroin and was seized, the release said.

Further investigation is in progress, it added.

