Tanzanian carrying heroin held at Hyderabad airport
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-06-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 17:40 IST
Three kg of heroin worth Rs 19.5 crore was seized from a Tanzanian national at the airport here on Monday, said the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).
The narcotic substance was concealed in his trolley bag and he was arrested, said a DRI press release.
The substance tested positive for heroin and was seized, the release said.
Further investigation is in progress, it added.
