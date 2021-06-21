Left Menu

WB post-poll violence: Smriti Irani slams Mamata Banerjee for 'watching people die'

21-06-2021
BJP leader Smriti Irani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hailing the Calcutta High Court's decision to dismiss the petition demanding to stay or recall its order directing the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to probe complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani on Monday attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for watching people die just because they did not vote for her party. Talking to ANI, the Union Minister said the Court's order will give hope of getting justice to people affected during the violence.

"I express my gratitude towards the high court. The people who were harassed, who were thrown out of their houses, people who were killed, the women who were raped, today, they got a hope that they will get justice. I'm seeing for the first time in our democracy that a Chief Minister is watching people dying because they didn't vote for her. This is the first time in the country that after the declaration of the results, thousands of people are leaving homes and belonging and crossing the border. They are begging for mercy saying they are ready to change their faith if Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress will spare them," Irani said. She further claimed that a 60-year-old lady has knocked on the Supreme Court's door stating that she was raped in front of her 6-year-old grandson.

"Women are taken away from their homes and being raped openly, be it Dalit or tribal woman. A 60-year-old woman went to the Supreme Court saying she was raped in front of a 6-year-old grandson, just because she was a worker and supporter of BJP. How many more women will Mamata Banerjee watch getting raped? Earlier her hands were dirty from blood, now her clothes are maligned with the harassment of women," the Union Minister added. Recalling the incident of an alleged attack on BJP President JP Nadda's convoy ahead of polls in West Bengal, Irani asked, "Is common man safe in their state when Union Ministers' car was stone pelted by people? I would like to question people who call themselves human rights activists, why they didn't hold any procession in front of the Press Club for women who were raped."

Earlier today, the Calcutta High Court dismissed the petition to recall or stay its order directing the NHRC to constitute a committee for examining complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal. Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places in West Bengal after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI)

