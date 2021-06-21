Left Menu

Maha: Seven AIMIM activists held in Bhiwandi for ruckus over leader's arrest

Seven activists of the AIMIM were arrested for creating a ruckus in the premises of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra seeking the release of their leader who was arrested by the police recently, an officer said on Monday.

21-06-2021
Seven activists of the AIMIM were arrested for creating a ruckus in the premises of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra seeking the release of their leader who was arrested by the police recently, an officer said on Monday. On Saturday evening, a group of 50 people, including women- all activists of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen- squatted in front of the DCP's office and shouted slogans, said DCP, Bhiwandi, Yogesh Chavan. A case was registered against the activists under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act, police said.

