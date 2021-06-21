Jordan ex-royal court chief pleads not guilty to destabilising monarchy
A former Jordanian royal court chief and a low-ranking member of the royal family pleaded 'Not guilty' on Monday to charges of agitating to destabilise the monarchy, one of their lawyers said.
Prosecutors had referred to a military court the case of Bassem Awadallah, an ex-royal court chief and finance minister who played a big role in the drive to liberalise Jordan's economy, and Sherif Hassan Zaid, a distant relative of King Abdullah.
During the first session of the trial on Monday, both pleaded not guilty, according to Mohamed Afif, Awadallah's lawyer. (Reporting By Suleiman al-Khalidi; writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
