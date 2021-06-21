Left Menu

Antilia bomb scare-Hiran killing: 3 remanded in NIA custody

A special court here on Monday remanded three persons in NIA custody till June 25 in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case after the central agency said it wanted to jointly question them with arrested former police officer Pradeep Sharma.Special NIA Judge P R Sitre remanded Sunil Mane, Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav to NIA custody till June 25.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 18:13 IST
Antilia bomb scare-Hiran killing: 3 remanded in NIA custody
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here on Monday remanded three persons in NIA custody till June 25 in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case after the central agency said it wanted to jointly question them with arrested former police officer Pradeep Sharma.

Special NIA Judge P R Sitre remanded Sunil Mane, Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav to NIA custody till June 25. Shelar and Jadhav, who were arrested on June 11, are already in NIA custody, and Mane, held earlier, is in judicial custody, Sharma, arrested on June 17, is in NIA custody till June 28.

The NIA on Monday told the court Shelar and Jadhav had revealed during interrogation that Hiran was allegedly killed at the behest of former police officers Sachin Waze and Sharma. An explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence on February 25. Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who claimed this vehicle was stolen from his possession, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

As per the agency, two accused, Satish alias Tanni bhai and Manish Soni, who were arrested last week along with Sharma, had killed Hiran in a red Tavera car where Shelar and Jadhav were also present, and the body was later dumped in a creek.

On Monday, the court also permitted Sharma to meet his lawyer every day for 20 minutes.

So far, NIA has arrested ten persons in the case, including Waze and Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021