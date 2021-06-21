Left Menu

NHRC sets up panel to probe complaints of post-poll violence in WB

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC has constituted a committee to inquire into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal following a Calcutta High Court order in the matter, officials said Monday.The multi-phase West Bengal Assembly elections in March-April were marred by incidents of post-poll violence.

PTI | Wellesley | Updated: 21-06-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 18:48 IST
NHRC sets up panel to probe complaints of post-poll violence in WB
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has constituted a committee to inquire into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal following a Calcutta High Court order in the matter, officials said Monday.

The multi-phase West Bengal Assembly elections in March-April were marred by incidents of post-poll violence. In a statement, the NHRC said Monday its chairman Justice (retd) Arun Mishra has constituted a committee to ''inquire into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal, in accordance with the orders of the Calcutta High Court''.

Earlier in the day, the Calcutta High Court dismissed a West Bengal government plea for recalling its order that directed the NHRC to examine all cases of alleged human rights violations and during post-poll violence in the state.

The committee, which will start functioning immediately, will be headed by NHRC Member Rajeev Jain. It will examine the complaints which have already been received by the NHRC or which may be received, the officials said.

The panel shall also point out the ''persons, prima-facie, responsible for crime and the officers who maintained calculated silence on the issue'', the statement said.

The panel members include, Atif Rasheed, Vice Chairperson, National Commission for Minorities; Rajulben L Desai, Member, National Commission for Women; Santosh Mehra, Director General (Investigation), NHRC; Pradip Kumar Panja, Registrar, West Bengal State Human Rights Commission; Raju Mukherjee, Member Secretary, West Bengal State Legal Services Authority; and Manzil Saini, DIG (Investigation), NHRC, the statement said.

The committee shall also examine the complaints which have been received by the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority and further complaints that may be received by the Authority, it said.

''The cases shall be examined, including by visiting the affected areas and (the committee) shall submit a comprehensive report to the High Court of Calcutta about the present situation and also steps to be taken to ensure confidence of the people that they can peacefully live in their houses and also carry on their occupation or business to earn their livelihood,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021