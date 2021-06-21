Left Menu

Tycoon Firtash says allegations behind Ukraine sanctions move 'wrong'

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 21-06-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 18:55 IST
Ukrainian tycoon Dmytro Firtash on Monday denied the allegations behind his home country's move to impose sanctions on him for selling titanium products that it believes end up being used by Russian military enterprises, his lawyer said in a statement.

"Since he has not been served with the decision of the (Ukrainian) Security Council, we will refrain from commenting, except to state that Mr Firtash categorically denies the allegations, which he says are wrong," U.S. attorney Lanny Davis said in a statement.

