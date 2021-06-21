Left Menu

Over 7, 000 people participate in Yoga Day event led by Indian embassy in Sri Lanka

During the virtual programme, the Indian Embassy highlighted the vitality of yoga in humans life and encouraged everyone to practice it.The special yoga session, organised in the virtual mode was attended by around 500 defence personnel from about 150 defence establishments across Sri Lanka, the statement issued by the Indian Embassy said.Average footfall for the event over the years has been in the thousands.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 21-06-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 18:59 IST
Over 7, 000 people participate in Yoga Day event led by Indian embassy in Sri Lanka
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Over 7,000 people, including 500 Sri Lankan personnel from 150 defence establishments, across the country participated in a special yoga session led by the Indian High Commission here on the occasion of 7th International Yoga Day, an official statement said on Monday.

The Indian High Commission also tweeted a picture of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa attending a yoga session. During the virtual programme, the Indian Embassy highlighted the vitality of yoga in human’s life and encouraged everyone to practice it.

“The special yoga session, organised in the virtual mode was attended by around 500 defence personnel from about 150 defence establishments across Sri Lanka,” the statement issued by the Indian Embassy said.

''Average footfall for the event over the years has been in the thousands. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, close to around 7,000 participants attended various online events that were organised this year for the 7th International Day of Yoga'', the statement added.

Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay called on everyone to embrace Yoga as a 'Way of Life' to improve flexibility and mindfulness and thanked everyone for joining the mission for commemorating the day.

Since 2015, the High Commission of India has been celebrating the International Day of Yoga in Sri Lanka with the participation of the Sri Lankan leadership and the public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021