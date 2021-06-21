Left Menu

Maha: Four held for murdering man and dumping his body in water tank of building

A 23-year-old man who had been missing for over a month was found murdered with his body dumped in a water tank of a building in south Mumbai, police said on Monday, adding four persons were nabbed in connection with the crime from Bihar and Bengaluru.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 19:10 IST
A 23-year-old man who had been missing for over a month was found murdered with his body dumped in a water tank of a building in south Mumbai, police said on Monday, adding four persons were nabbed in connection with the crime from Bihar and Bengaluru. The mastermind of the crime suspected that the victim was having an affair with his wife for which residents of his village in Bihar were making fun of him, a police officer said. He said the prime accused called the victim to the building where renovation work was going on on May 14. As soon as the victim arrived at the spot, the prime accused and three of his labourer friends attacked him with a hammer and a knife, and dumped his body in the water tank of the building, the officer said. ''The four accused poured 25-kg salt in the tank to ensure that the corpse doesn't decompose and fled to Bihar and Bengaluru,'' he said. Meanwhile, family members of the victim filed a complaint that he was missing. The four accused were tracked on a tip-off and apprehended last week by the city crime branch, the officer said.

