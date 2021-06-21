EU foreign ministers agree economic sanctions on Belarus, Germany says

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to impose economic sanctions on Belarus, Germany's chief diplomat Heiko Maas said after a meeting in Luxembourg.

"I am very satisfied that the European Union today has delivered with regard to Belarus," Maas told reporters, adding the sanctions were designed to severely hit sectors of the Belarusian economy.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)