EU foreign ministers agree economic sanctions on Belarus, Germany says
Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 19:38 IST
European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to impose economic sanctions on Belarus, Germany's chief diplomat Heiko Maas said after a meeting in Luxembourg.
"I am very satisfied that the European Union today has delivered with regard to Belarus," Maas told reporters, adding the sanctions were designed to severely hit sectors of the Belarusian economy.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Maas
- Belarusian
- Belarus
- Heiko Maas
- Germany
- Luxembourg
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO chief says alliance worried about Belarus-Russia cooperation
Rights experts decry ‘black hole’ for media freedoms in Belarus
Lithuania says Belarus could be behind recent migrant influx
EU veto 'hostage'-taking on foreign policy must end -Germany's Maas
EU veto 'hostage'-taking on foreign policy must end -Germany's Maas