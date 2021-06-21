Left Menu

Three UP cops suspended for beating up priest who facilitated temple visit despite weekend closure

I did not go to Vindhyachal for darshan on Sunday, Singh said.

PTI | Mirzapur | Updated: 21-06-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 20:17 IST
Three UP cops suspended for beating up priest who facilitated temple visit despite weekend closure
  • Country:
  • India

Two policemen were suspended for allegedly beating up a priest for facilitating visits to the famous shrine of Vindhyachal Dham here on Sunday, in defiance of weekend lockdown restrictions.

The priest, Amit Kumar, also claimed that Chandauli District Magistrate Sanjeev Singh paid obeisance to the shrine the same day, a charge denied by the official.

''The police is facilitating 'darshan' of its own people, but when I tried to get a 'darshan' for two of my acquaintances, I was beaten up. When I reached the police station with my complaint, I was shooed away,'' Kumar said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said three policemen have been suspended on the orders of SP Ajay Kumar. ''The image of police department has been tarnished due to the act of beating up (the priest),'' he said.

He added that a case has also been registered against the priest for alleged violation of weekly closure order due to the coronavirus.

Chandauli DM Sanjeev Singh has denied offering any 'pooja' or 'darshan' at the Vindhyachal temple. ''I did not go to Vindhyachal for darshan on Sunday,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021