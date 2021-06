BRIEF-Canada joins U.S., UK and EU in new Belarusian sanctions - statement

Canada's foreign ministry announces in a statement https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2021/06/canada-imposes-additional-sanctions-on-belarusian-individuals-and-entities.html:

* NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST 17 BELARUSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND 5 ENTITIES, JOINING US, UK AND EU Further coverage:

Advertisement

Also Read: Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)