MP: RPF sub-inspector arrested for taking bribe

PTI | Hoshangabad | Updated: 21-06-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 20:22 IST
A Railway Protection Force (RPF) sub-inspector was arrested by the CBI on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 from encroachers of railway land here, an official said.

Dharampal Singh, the Banapura RPF Post in-charge, was caught by a team from the central agency's Bhopal branch, CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Atul Hajela told reporters.

He took the bribe money from a group of people who had encroached on railway land near the tracks here, he said.

The CBI is further probing the matter, the officer added. PTI COR MAS RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

