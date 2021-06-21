MP: RPF sub-inspector arrested for taking bribe

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) sub-inspector was arrested by the CBI on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 from encroachers of railway land here, an official said.

Dharampal Singh, the Banapura RPF Post in-charge, was caught by a team from the central agency's Bhopal branch, CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Atul Hajela told reporters.

He took the bribe money from a group of people who had encroached on railway land near the tracks here, he said.

The CBI is further probing the matter, the officer added. PTI COR MAS RSY RSY

