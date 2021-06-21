4 members of notorious gang held after shootout in Delhi

Four members of a notorious gang were arrested following a shootout in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan, police said on Monday. Three of the four accused suffered bullet injuries during the shootout, they said.

The four members of the infamous Nandu gang were planning to kill a businessman in Najafgarh area, a senior police officer said.

The accused have been identified as Vinay (23), a resident of Najafgarh, Robin Baliyan (19), a resident of Sonipat, Sumit Poonia (20), a resident of Mahendergarh district in Haryana and Deepanshu (19), a resident of Jaffarpur Kalan, they said.

Police received information that some men would come to Delhi with the intention of killing a businessman in Malikpur village who had refused to yield to their demands, police said. A police team reached the road leading to Ujwa Village form Kharkhari Village. Two bikes were seen coming from Kharkhari Village and heading towards Ujwa. Police tried to stop the riders, but they tried to flee from the spot, the officer said. ''One of the motorcycle rider lost control while the other left the vehicle and they tried to run away from the spot. The accused whipped out their firearms and started firing at police. ''Police also retaliated and the bullets hit the legs of three accused,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. During interrogation, Vinay disclosed that he used to provide arms and shelter to members of Nandu and Jyoti Baba gang, police said. Baliyan was assigned the task to fire at the businessman form Malikpur Village. He was hiding at a safe place provided by Vinay, the DCP said. Poonia was also a member of the team who was hiding in Delhi. Deepanshu provided information about the targets according to the directions of Rohit Dagar, who was as the sharp-shooter of Nandu Gang, police said. Vinay was involved in over 40 criminal cases, including snatching, robbery, extortion, car-jacking, murder, police said, adding that four pistols and ten live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

