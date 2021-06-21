Left Menu

Suspect sought after shooting at Iowa store wounds deputy

A man shot and wounded a sheriffs deputy who was responding to a report of an alarm at a store in eastern Iowa, prompting a search for the suspect early Monday, authorities said.The Linn County deputy responded shortly after the report of an alarm at about 1019 p.m. Sunday at Caseys General Store in Coggon and was met inside by an armed suspect, the sheriffs office said in a statement.

PTI | Coggon | Updated: 21-06-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 20:43 IST
Suspect sought after shooting at Iowa store wounds deputy

A man shot and wounded a sheriff's deputy who was responding to a report of an alarm at a store in eastern Iowa, prompting a search for the suspect early Monday, authorities said.

The Linn County deputy responded shortly after the report of an alarm at about 10:19 p.m. Sunday at Casey's General Store in Coggon and was met inside by an armed suspect, the sheriff's office said in a statement. The man opened fire and the deputy was struck by multiple rounds.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, fled in a van and was pursued by another deputy until the suspect crashed and fled on foot. The search was ongoing for him Monday and involved numerous agencies.

The wounded deputy was flown to a hospital with serious injuries, the statement said, and wasn't immediately identified by authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021