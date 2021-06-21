Left Menu

J-K: 7-year-old girl abducted, raped in Doda district

PTI | Bhadarwah | Updated: 21-06-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 20:48 IST
A seven-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a man in a remote village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Sohan Singh (35) has been arrested and booked under section 363 (abduction) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Abdul Qayoom said.

He said the incident took place at Kundi-Chiralla village of Thathri on Saturday night during a marriage function there.

Singh, a resident of Chhaksoo village, allegedly took the girl into a nearby forest and assaulted her sexually before fleeing the scene, the officer said, adding he was arrested soon after a complaint was received at the local police station.

He said the station house officer along with a team of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) from Doda was deputed for examination and collection of evidence.

The victim has been referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) for treatment and medical examination, the officer said.

