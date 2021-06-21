International Yoga Day: Tri-services conduct yoga sessions on forward bases, naval ships

The Indian Army, Air Force and Navy on Monday conducted special yoga sessions on forward bases and naval ships on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

The Indian Army tweeted that troops of its Spear Corps conducted yoga in the easternmost frontiers including Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland.

Advertisement

''As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga becomes more relevant than ever before as it addresses all aspects of human well-being,'' the Army said.

The Army also conducted yoga sessions in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, Longewala in Rajasthan and Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

Just like the Army, the Indian Air Force as well as the Indian Navy also conducted yoga sessions on Monday.

The Indian Navy said its personnel deployed on warships in the Indian Ocean performed yoga on Monday.

Personnel on Indian naval ship Shardul, which was returning to India from the Persian Gulf, also conducted yoga sessions on the occasion of International Yoga Day, it mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)